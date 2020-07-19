Jennifer P. Sherwood, 46 of Chicago. Mother of Zane Sherwood; daughter of the late Jeffrey Sherwood and the late Pamela (Dan) Watson; sister of Jeffrey (Leslie) Sherwood and Scott (Lisa) Watson; grand daughter of Jeanette and the late Roger Seeley; niece of Roger Seeley, Pat (Roger) Gates and many others; cousin and friend to many. She is also survived by her long time partner Louis Dispenza.



Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a memorial will take place at a later date.



Arrangements were entrusted to The Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, Streamwood, Illinois. Info (630)289-8054





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store