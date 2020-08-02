Sister Jenny VandenBergh, SSND, (formerly Sister Mary August), 79. Born in Evanston, IL on December 12, 1928. Died on July 20, 2020 in New Lenox, Il. Member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame for 70 years. Served in Illinois and Wisconsin as grade school teacher and principal, manager for Catholic Charities, pastoral minister at Resurrection Life Center and Minister of Prayer and Presence at Marian Village. Beloved daughter of the late Louis VandenBergh and Victoria (nee Reynier) and stepdaughter of the late August VandePutte. Dear sister of the late Alphons (Laura) VandenBerg; Isabell (the late Chester) Krussel and Antoinette (the late Donald) Corea. Loving aunt to three nieces, six nephews and a cheerful friend to many at Marian Village. Private interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip, IL. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to the SSND Retirement Fund 345 Belden Hill Rd., Wilton, CT. 06807 would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to O'Donnell-Bartz-Schultz Funeral Home. For info (773) 233-0551 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com
