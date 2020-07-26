Jerald Leon Gary, age 67, passed peacefully at his Chicago home on May 27th, 2020. A life-long Chicagoan, raised in Chatham, his parents, Senor Palmer Gary and Earl Otis Gary preceded him in death. He attended Harlan High School, graduating in the class of 1971. Jerald spoke of his military years in the Army from 1975-1977 stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, as one of the best experiences of his life, second only to his family. His career as a Paralegal took him from the Cook County States Attorneys Office under Richard M. Daley to Mercy Hospital and Medical Center's Risk Management Department. He followed his mother's entrepreneurial spirit and operated his own Adult Foster Care Home in Cassopolis, Michigan. As one of the few male foster care providers in the state, many caseworkers sought to have their clients placed in his facility. Always known as a kind-hearted, "people person", Jerald was usually in the midst of some kind of party, either as a DJ with his extensive record collection or as the BBQ King or both. His family was his number one priority and he treasured them, supporting all of their activities and interests. He is survived by his son Jerald T. Gary (Lauren), grandson Jerald C. Gary and wife in spirit, Leiana J. Thomas Gary along with his older brother Frank Gary of Jacksonville, FL and his younger brother Earl Gary of Indianapolis, IN., along with a host of nephews he loved as his own, other relatives and friends.





