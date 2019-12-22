|
Resident of Howell, MI and formally of Wheaton, IL. Passed away surrounded by family on December 18th. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife Joyce. Dear father of Albert, Jeremiah Jr. (Michelle), Christopher (Helen), Dawn (Timothy) Condon, and Sean (Katy). Pop Pop to fourteen beautiful grandchildren. Funeral services Wednesday, July 6 at St. Joseph Church, Howell, MI at 11:00 a.m.
Donations in lieu of flowers to Knights of Columbus, Howell MI.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019