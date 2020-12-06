Jeremiah "Jerry" McMahon, Korean War Army Veteran, born in Castleisland, County Kerry, Ireland. Beloved husband of Teresa (nee Corley). Loving father of Andrew, Mary (Sean) McGorman, Jerry (Linda), Clare (John) Galvin, John (Therese), Jim, Daniel, Catherine Finn and Brian McMahon. Devoted grandfather of 14: Lynn (Tom) Norkus, Kristen Rhodes, Danielle and Nora McGorman, Ciara (Mike) Hicks, Kelly and Ryan McMahon, Fr. Michael and Patrick McMahon, Jeremiah and Sarah McMahon, Lucas McMahon, Nolan and Fiona Finn. Great-grandfather of 2: Hailey and Weston. Cherished son of the late Catherine (nee Murphy) and John McMahon. Dear brother of Dane McMahon, Eileen Begley, Pauline Culloty, the late Bart, Sean McMahon (daughter Catherine) and Mary Goulding (daughter Pauline) and Pat McMahon. Special uncle of many nieces and nephews in the United States, UK and Ireland. Fond brother-in-law of Desmond (Maura) Corley, the late Rita, Sr. Monica, Patrick, Mary (the late Tommy) McCarville and John (the late Rita) Corley. Funeral Wednesday 9:45am from RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Bernard Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3-8pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the T1D Mod Squad in Jeremiah's name. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com
.