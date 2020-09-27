Jeremiah L. Burke, 91, died peacefully at the home of his son and son-in-law on September 21, 2020. Jerry was born June 30, 1929. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (Erickson), and their eldest son, Joseph. He is greatly missed by son, Michael, son-in-law Robert Creason, two grandchildren, Kate Baker and Tim Burke, great-grandchildren and many others. Memorials are appreciated for Unity Hospice, 4101 Main St., Skokie, IL 60076, or your favorite charity
