Jeremiah L. Burke
1929 - 2020
Jeremiah L. Burke, 91, died peacefully at the home of his son and son-in-law on September 21, 2020. Jerry was born June 30, 1929. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gladys (Erickson), and their eldest son, Joseph. He is greatly missed by son, Michael, son-in-law Robert Creason, two grandchildren, Kate Baker and Tim Burke, great-grandchildren and many others. Memorials are appreciated for Unity Hospice, 4101 Main St., Skokie, IL 60076, or your favorite charity. Services will be private. Please visit Jerry's Tribute page at DrakeandSonFuneralHome.com to share condolences and memories. For information: 773-561-6874.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
