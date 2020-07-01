Jeremiah McCarthy
Jeremiah "Jerry" McCarthy, 83, a longtime resident of Chicago and recently La Grange, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 28. Loving husband of 47 years to Bernadette, née Melone; adoring father to Kathleen (James) Distasio; proud grandfather to Joseph and Lucy; fond brother-in-law to Bob (Arlene) Melone; dear uncle to Mia; cherished son of the late Daniel and Mary McCarthy; caring brother to the late Daniel "Ducky"; cousin to Eileen Connolly, the late Jack McNamara, and many in the U.S. and Ireland; and friend to more. A retired firefighter with the Chicago Fire Department, member of the Chicago Board of Trade and Mercantile Exchange, and proud U.S. Army veteran. Frequent traveler to the sandy beaches of his beloved Naples, Fla. Star basketball player for De La Salle Institute and the CFD team, as well as an avid fan of Chicago sports and Notre Dame football. "Go Irish!" Memorial service and entombment will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1400 S. Wolf Road, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, Jerry, a doting "dog dad" to the late Sparky, would have appreciated donations to One Tail at a Time pet rescue or your favorite animal charity. For more info (312) 225-8500 or colettasonsfuneralhome.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

