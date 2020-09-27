1/2
Jeremy Burns
1953 - 2020

This world lost a big heart on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Retired Chicago Firefighter/Paramedic Jeremy Burns AKA Jerry, Dad, Grandpa, Boppa, Breaka, Uncle Nickels and Two Buck Burns. Jerry will be sorely missed by his wife of 20 years Peggy, his children Daniel Burns (Mayra), James Burns (Erin), Kimberly Young (Brian) and his 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Jerry would play Santa every Christmas Eve, but not your typical white beard & red coat guy. Jerry transformed himself into Shrek Santa, Pirate Santa, Gorilla Santa and the inexplicable Canadian Mounted Police Santa! His colorblindness didn't deter his desire to be fashionable. Despite Peggy's best efforts, he insisted on such memorable outfits as the neon green golf ensemble that doubled as a beacon to find all the golf balls he invariable lost each round. At their Florida home, Highland Woods, Jerry was a regular at the morning Women's Water Aerobics class where he non-aerobically bathed at the back of the pool and soaked up equal amounts of sun and gossip. Jerry was a lifelong connector. After moving to Lago Vista in 2008, he literally dove into all community events. With his sidekick Peggy, he made tons of new friends at the pool, in the golf league, and at clubhouse events. In recent years, Jerry was active in local politics and served on the Fairmont District 89 School Board. Not being the typical firefighter when it came to side jobs, Jerry who couldn't swing a hammer to save his life, took a different path. His pursuit of massage therapy morphed into his work as a "healer" at St. Michael's Church in Orland Park. The youngest of six, he is also survived by his siblings Dorothy, Peter, Marie, Tom, and Karen and joined his late parents Peter and Dorothy Burns. His family also includes the brotherhood of the CFD, especially Engine 129.If you'd like to honor his memory, the cause nearest his heart is Cystic Fibrosis: http://fightcf.cff.org/goto/JerryBurnsMemorial

An outdoor memorial service will be held on Tuesday September 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at Bolingbrook Golf Club located at 2001 Rodéo Drive, Bolingbrook, IL 60490 (tent will be located on the west side of the building). The family would love for you to share your stories at the service.


3 entries
September 26, 2020
Dear Peggy and Family,
Our hearts are broken for you. Jerry was bigger than life, funnier than a comedian, outspoken as could be, and as gentle and loving a soul as one could ever know.
Lee and I will miss his bear hugs terribly. We can’t imagine the pain, loss, and grief you all are feeling.
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. We know your faith will sustain you as you grieve his loss.
Love and prayers,
Lee and Judie King
Judie King
Friend
September 26, 2020
Thinking of everyone during this time of tremendous loss. May he rest in God's loving arms. Remembering him as a very kind and loving man.
Barbara Burns-Slyter
Family
September 26, 2020
Missing you so much Uncle Jerry
You’ve brought so many smiles and good times to my life. My family and I will always remember your laughter, love and your smile. You always enjoyed my company and made me feel cared for. The things you let me and my brothers and cousins do back in the day, you really wanted us California kids to get a good feel for what Chi-town could offer....above ground pool, White Castle down the street, fireworks in the alley. Unforgettable moments in time and I am forever grateful for your love, guidance and for that pack of matches...;)
R I P big guy I will pay it forward by continuing to be(I think ;))a cool uncle like you were. Much Love to the Burns Clan. ~Peace
Marty Yudice
Family
