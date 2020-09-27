Missing you so much Uncle Jerry

You’ve brought so many smiles and good times to my life. My family and I will always remember your laughter, love and your smile. You always enjoyed my company and made me feel cared for. The things you let me and my brothers and cousins do back in the day, you really wanted us California kids to get a good feel for what Chi-town could offer....above ground pool, White Castle down the street, fireworks in the alley. Unforgettable moments in time and I am forever grateful for your love, guidance and for that pack of matches...;)

R I P big guy I will pay it forward by continuing to be(I think ;))a cool uncle like you were. Much Love to the Burns Clan. ~Peace

Marty Yudice

Family