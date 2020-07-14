1/
Jeremy Edward Brunner
Jeremy Edward Brunner, age 37, of Evanston, formerly of Skokie, died peacefully on July 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The youngest child of Edward and Mary Brunner, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Pharr. The beloved husband of Heather Kathleen, nee Astwood; devoted father of Magdalena (5), Sebastian (3), and Augustine (10 mos.); cherished brother of Joy (Joe), Joseph (Shayne), Julie, Jeanne (Dar'Keith), and Jillian (Charlie), Anne Marie (Rich), Bunny (Tom), Ted (Marie), and Jack (Herb); dear uncle to 18 nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be private. There will be a public memorial in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center of Northbrook, 215 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL, 60062, in his honor. To support the Brunner children, thank you for considering a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-and-jeremy. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
