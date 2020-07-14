Jeremy Edward Brunner, age 37, of Evanston, formerly of Skokie, died peacefully on July 12, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his loving family. The youngest child of Edward and Mary Brunner, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Virginia Pharr. The beloved husband of Heather Kathleen, nee Astwood; devoted father of Magdalena (5), Sebastian (3), and Augustine (10 mos.); cherished brother of Joy (Joe), Joseph (Shayne), Julie, Jeanne (Dar'Keith), and Jillian (Charlie), Anne Marie (Rich), Bunny (Tom), Ted (Marie), and Jack (Herb); dear uncle to 18 nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic restrictions, services will be private. There will be a public memorial in the future. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cancer Wellness Center of Northbrook, 215 Revere Dr., Northbrook, IL, 60062, in his honor. To support the Brunner children, thank you for considering a donation to https://www.gofundme.com/f/heather-and-jeremy
