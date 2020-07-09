Jeremy James Simkowski, age 46, of Yorkville, IL, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an auto accident on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1974, in Cudahy, WI, the son of Donald and Judith (Danen) Simkowski.Jeremy was a lover of bikes, cars and his three boys. As the Senior Vice President of Operations at MacNeil Automotive - WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, IL he merged his enthusiasm for all things automotive with his engineering perfectionism. He was a loving father, son, grandson, brother, and uncle who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.He is survived by his three sons, Sebastian, Tristan, and Declan Simkowski of Plainfield, IL; his father, Donald Simkowski of Colorado; his mother, Judith Nackers of Madison, WI; his three brothers, Sid (Caroline) Simkowski of Versailles, KY, Steve (Kirstin) Nackers of Madison, WI, and Chris (Jen) Nackers of Madison, WI; his paternal grandmother, Shirley Simkowski; his step-grandparents, Leo and Alice Nackers; one niece and one nephew; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his step-father, Gregory Nackers, his paternal grandfather, Leonard Simkowski; and his maternal grandparents, Norbert and Margaret Danen.A celebration of life will be held from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Millhurst Ale House, 2075 Marketview Drive, Yorkview, IL. Please remember masking and social distancing is required indoors while Illinois remains under phase 4 of the coronavirus response.Internment will take place in Madison, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations can be made through GoFundMe to a trust that is being established for Jeremy's sons - gf.me/u/yfi3q4Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, 630-553-7611, or