Jeremy Kudan, age 53. Beloved son of Rabbi Harold and the late Phyllis Kudan. Dear brother of Rabbi David Kudan (Dr. Barbara Abrams), Mark Kudan and Jonathan Kudan. Dear uncle of Ariel and Talia. He leaves longtime companion Madeline True. Memorial service Friday 11:30AM at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave., Glencoe, IL 60022. There will be a private family interment. Shiva observance at Am Shalom until 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Phyllis B. Kudan Memorial Fund at Am Shalom, www.amshalom.com or The Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Place, Chicago, IL 60632, www.chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019