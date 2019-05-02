|
|
Jerod Bunnell, 38, of Elmhurst. Beloved husband of Vicki nee Vasquez; loving father of Owen and Miles; dear son of Gary and Lorraine Bunnell; brother of Lisa (Sam) Foglesong, Bret (Jenn) Bunnell, Jessica (Eric) Freeland and Laura (fiancé Jeff Shullaw) Bunnell; son-in-law of Anthony and Geralyn Vasquez; brother-in-law of Gina (Dan) Grigas and Tony Vasquez; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Ahlgrim Funeral Home, 567 S. Spring Rd., Elmhurst from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019. Services 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 630-834-3515 or www.ahlgrim.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 2, 2019