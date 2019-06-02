Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Am Shalom
840 Vernon Ave
Glencoe, IL
Jerold Steinman Obituary
Jerold Steinman, 84, of Lincolnshire, passed away on May 17, 2019. The son of the late Dave and Florence Steinman, he was preceded in death by his wife Lana and his brother Alan. He is survived by his sons Craig (Jill Kadam) and Jeff (Gina); five grandchildren Caryn (Nestor) Murillo, David (Heather), Katherine, Kreya (Mike) Owens and Tazree (Flavio) Gregorio; and great granddaughter Olivia Murillo. Jerold was born in East St. Louis, IL but spent much of his adult life living in St. Louis before moving to Chicago in 1986. Most of his career was spent with Angelica Uniform in various sales roles. His friendly personality led to many friendships in and out of work and he never failed to be able to bring a smile to people's faces. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Saturday June 8, 2019, beginning at 1 pm at Am Shalom, 840 Vernon Ave Glencoe, IL 60022. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the . For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
