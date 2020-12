My Dad, along with my entire family, love me to the ends of the earth and time. Thank you all so much, I Thank You to infinity. I'm one lucky person indeed. I loved my Father greatly, for everything he taught me, for the time he spent with me, and for his attitudes and his love toward others, toward everyone. You taught myself, your family, and all you came in contact with Dad, Thank you Dad forever, Love, Larry.

Larry Feit

Son