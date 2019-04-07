Home

Jerome A. "Jerry" Ficaro

Jerome A. "Jerry" Ficaro Obituary
Jerome A. "Jerry" Ficaro, age 66, retired Chicago Police Officer (Auto Pound Unit) with over 25 years of service. Beloved husband of the late Randi C. (nee Howell).Loving father of Jerry (Sarah) and James (Nicki). Proud grandfather of Vinny,Frankie, Kendal, Kacey and Jake. Fond brother of Jack and Joanie. A cherished cousin and friend to many. A member of F.O.P. Visitation Monday, April 8, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium7861 S. 88th. Ave. (2 mi. west of 79th & Harlem)Justice, IL. Interment/services private. 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2019
