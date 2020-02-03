|
Dr. Jerome "Jerry" Abrahams, 95.
Beloved husband of late Hilda nee Pollock. Devoted father of Gail (Joel) Polisky and Barbie (Bruce) Taylor. Proud grandfather of Scott and Michael Polisky and Stephanie (Ted), Brett (Naomi), and Ryan Taylor. Great grandfather of Miles, Max and Alexandra. Dear brother of the late Rosanna Berkenstadt and the late Betty Lou Gold. Lovingly cared for by Alla and Joe. Jerry served two terms in the armed forces, from 1944 to 1946 and then again from 1953 until 1956. During his service he rose to the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal. After leaving the Army, he began his 35 year career as a general surgeon at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, IL.. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL. 60601, . Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
