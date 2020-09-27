1/
Jerome Allan Cherney
age 87, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie for 47 years; loving father of four; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of three; and brother of five. Jerome was a Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Family and friends to gather for Mass at 10am on Wednesday, Oct. 07 at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Register for Mass at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-jerome. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
7
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
