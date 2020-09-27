age 87, passed away Aug. 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Jackie for 47 years; loving father of four; grandfather of seven; great-grandfather of three; and brother of five. Jerome was a Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict. Family and friends to gather for Mass at 10am on Wednesday, Oct. 07 at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Register for Mass at www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-jerome
. Private interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Funeral info at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com