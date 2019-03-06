Home

Jerome A. Serszen, Age 90, Passed away on Sunday March 3, 2019. Beloved son of the late John and the late Elizabeth (nee Nebrick) Serszen and fond cousin and friend to many. Visitation Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 3:00 until 8:00 p.m. and Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave. Norridge, Il. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019
