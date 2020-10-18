Jerome B. Klose, 97, a Chicago patent attorney and WWII veteran, died on Tuesday, Sept.1, 2020. Military funeral honors and interment were held on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.



Mr. Klose is survived by his wife of 65 years, Ruth; three daughters, Lisa, Sarah, and Emily; a son, John; and a granddaughter, Claire.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Phyllis (Vering) Klose; his brother, Theodore Klose; his sister, Lois Funk; and his son-in-law, James Washburn.



Mr. Klose was born on Feb. 7, 1923, in Chicago. He grew up in Villa Park and attended Elmhurst College prior to entering the army in 1943. He served in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he attended the University of Illinois on the GI Bill, graduating with a B.S. in chemistry in 1947 and a J.D. in 1949. He retired from the intellectual property law firm of Marshall, Gerstein & Borun in 1992 after 38 years.



Memorials in Mr. Klose's name may be made to The National WWII Museum in New Orleans; Mission K9 Warrior c/o American Legion Dornblaser Post 203, 106 E. West St., Georgetown, IL 61846; or to any organization supporting veterans and members of the armed forces.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store