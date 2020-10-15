Jerome Becmer

Becmer, Jerome, age 79. Beloved husband of the late Susan (nee Russ) Becmer, cherished father of Suzette (Rick) Martyka and Samantha (Mark) Otmaskin; treasured grandfather to Bryan Becmer and the late, Amanda Becmer, adored brother of Cindy Schuerr, Rich (Jill) Becmer and the late Leonard (Sheryl) Becmer and Denise (Mike) Waynan and loved by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Memorial Mass scheduled at St. Albert the Great, Sat. Nov. 7th at 10:30 a.m., 8000 S Linder Ave., Burbank, IL 60459. In lieu of flowers, we ask you donate to any Veteran Charity as our father was an extremely proud veteran of the U.S. Navy Seabees.





