Jerome Don

Jerome "Jerry" Don, 95. Beloved husband of the late Florence (nee Porges) Don; devoted father of Marcia Don Harpaz (Yacov Harpaz), Laurie Don, and Russell (Betsy) Don; cherished grandfather of Tamar (Asaf Hazan), Ariel, and Tal Harpaz, and Reuben, Jacob and Henry Don; proud great-grandfather of Eliyahu and Shalom Hazan; loving brother of Frances (late Louis) Roston and his late identical twin Allen (late Elizabeth) Don. A graduate of Northwestern University, Evanston, IL and a U.S. Marine during World War II, Jerry was an engineer, foodservice consultant and restaurant designer. For over 30 years, Jerry worked for Edward Don & Company, a leading distributor of foodservice equipment and supplies. Jerry was a world class marksman, Marine riflery instructor who at one time held a world record, an amateur magician from his teens, lifelong inventor, tinkerer-mechanic, and lover of music who played an array of instruments. Formerly a longtime resident of Highland Park, IL, Sarasota, FL, and most recently, Evanston, IL. Former member of Congregation B'nai Torah in Highland Park, IL. Rabbi Lisa Greene of North Shore Congregation Israel officiated at a private graveside service where Jerry was interred with his wife Florence and parents Reuben and Beatrice Don at Rosehill Cemetery on July 31, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah, https://www.hadassah.org/ways-to-give/.



Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
