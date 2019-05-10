Jerome E. "Jerry" Siedlecki, 78, of Warrenville, formerly of Winfield, died May 5 in Winfield. He was born June 4, 1940 in Chicago. He possessed a sense of humor so dry it was a surprise that sand didn't drop everywhere he walked. He enjoyed outings with his grandchildren, poker games, a good book, a good meal and traveling anywhere anytime. The toothpick industry will likely collapse without him and the trail of toothpicks he left behind. He is survived by his wife, Vicki L. (Cavolt); his daughters, Jennifer (David) Tilsk and Cheryl Moore; his son, Mark; his grandchildren, Tyler and Aubrey Tilsk, Stephanie and Rebecca Moore, Christopher Siedlecki; and three great-grandchildren, his sister- and brother-in law, Sherry and Gary Lobdell; and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Bernard and Philip and sister Patricia. As he preferred there will be no services. DuPage Cremations, Ltd. (630)293-5200. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary