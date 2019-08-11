Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eugene Church
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
Jerome Edward Campbell

Jerome Edward Campbell Obituary
Jerome E. "Jerry" Campbell, age 87, U.S. Navy Veteran, passed away on August 8, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Jerry was the beloved husband of Barbara, nee Dixon, for 62 wonderful years; loving father of Michael J., Kenneth A. (Robin), Patrick T. (Deborah) and Matthew E. (Angela) Campbell; dearest son of the late Clarice and James Campbell; cherished grandfather of Melissa Campbell, Gwynneth (Stuart) Bisbee, Madalyn, Lauren and Colin Campbell; dear brother of the late James (Patricia, nee Faulstich) Campbell and brother in-law of the late Myrleen (the late James Russell) Haver; fond uncle of James H. Campbell, Patti Ellen DeShane and Paul B. (Patti Jean) Campbell. In lieu of flowers, donations to: or the , would be appreciated. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to St. Eugene Church in Chicago for Mass at 10:00 a.m. The entombment will follow in Christ the King Mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019
