Jerome Francis "Jerry" Enright, age 54, passed away peacefully in Naples, FL surrounded by his family; Native of Chicago, formerly of Oak Park, resident of Elmhurst, graduate of Oak Park River Forest HS and Western Illinois University; owner of Vision Safety, employee at JW Watts; Devoted father of Jack, Liam and Ryan; loving brother of Charlie (Betty) Enright, Mike Enright, Joe Enright, Bill (Jeanne) Enright, Mary (Ray) Cronin, and Patrick (Kris) Enright; cherished son of Margaret "Peg", nee Mahoney and the late William Enright; loving uncle of Rebecca, Chris, Genevieve, Cathy, Mikey, Jackie, Julie, Shawn, Grace, Joe, Luc, Shane, MeMe, Tommy, Finn, and Isabella; dear nephew of Patricia Phelan; cousin of many; former spouse of Karen McNulty Enright. Jerry was a larger than life presence that never failed to greet you with a smile and an infectious zest for life. His life took him from a student on the stages at Second City to "Mayor of Terminal 5" at O'Hare Airport. His enthusiasm was well know in the neighborhood, on the golf course, in the press box announcing his son's games and even in the pool with the US Masters swim club. He will be a loss felt my many and a man forgotten by no one. Visitation Monday, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 9:00 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Enright Children Education Fund. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2019