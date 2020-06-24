Jerome "Jerry" H. Goldberg, age 91, loving husband and best friend for 67 years of Gloria (née Strauss); cherished father of Charles (Dolly) Goldberg, Ruth Goldberg-Zak (Marty Zak); respected grandfather to Emily, Danny, Kevin and David, great grandfather of ten. Jerry was a Korean War Veteran and a retired career union plumber. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Services are private. To leave condolences and for information, including a link to view the service: Shalom Memorial Funeral Home (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 24, 2020.