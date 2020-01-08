|
Jerome H. "Jerry" Noga, age 69, formerly of Orland Park. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Smenos), loving father of Melissa (Michael) Mounts, Jeff (Joyce) and Jeremy Noga. Cherished grandfather of Alexandria, Abigail, Evelynn and Charles Mounts, Lauren, Allison and Emily Noga. Cherished son of the late John and Lillian Noga. Dear brother of Rev. John T. Noga (Pastor of St. Daniel the Prophet Church) and James (Ann) Noga. Special Uncle of Nicole Noga, Matthew and Andrew Smenos. Funeral Friday 9:30am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Alphonsus Church, Mass 10:30am. Interment Good Shepherd Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3pm-8pm. In lieu of flowers donations in Jerry's name to The appreciated. Former Grand Knight and 4th degree member of St. Michael Council #10858 K. of C., Cardinal Stritch Assembly #205, former Commissioner of Village of Orland Park Civic Center, longtime banker for several banking institutions, active parishioner at St. Julie Church and St. Alphonsus Church. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 8, 2020