Jerome Harris, 97, of Rancho Mirage, CA and formerly of Highland Park, IL; beloved husband of Arlene, nee Drew, for 61 wonderful years; loving father of Mark, Kenneth (Ellen), Robert (Melanie) and Richard Harris; cherished grandfather of Zachary, Max, Anna, Talia, William, Joshua, Mia and Olivia; treasured uncle of Gary and Glenn Drew, and friend and colleague of many.
A decorated war veteran, Jerome Harris served his country as 1ST Lieutenant in the United States Army Air Force where he flew 35 missions over enemy occupied Europe and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Medal and 3 Oak Leaf Clusters to Air Medal. When his military service ended, he became a founding partner in the Chicago public accounting firm, Shepard, Schwartz & Harris, and served as senior managing partner, for half a century. Jerome's steady leadership was considered a cornerstone in the firm's development and his counsel earned him the admiration and respect from trusted colleagues and clients.
Of all his accomplishments he believed the greatest was his family. As a devoted husband, loving father, and grandfather, he is fondly remembered for his kindness, generosity and passion for life. He had an insatiable thirst for knowledge and a true interest in family, friends and colleagues. Those who knew and loved him will always remember his remarkable ability to listen and guide with compassion, and humor. He always said, "There's a reason why God gave us two ears and only one mouth." Jerry will forever be in our hearts and memories.
Due to the pandemic and out of concern for our extended family and friends, services and shiva will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 8, 2020