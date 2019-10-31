|
After almost 104 years of high energy and spirit Bud Hoffberg has passed from this world. Each segment of his life was embraced and, in his twilight, he often said, "I've had a wonderful life – no regrets!"
Following graduation from St. John's Military Academy in 1933, he attended the University of Illinois. He then joined his parents at Petra Manufacturing Company. During WWII he entered the service as a private and rose to captain after two tours overseas. While in England he was in logistics and later in France he commanded a headquarters company and prisoner of war camps. Upon his return to business and always open to innovation, he came across a thick, gummy substance called vinyl plastic and after several years of development it became the material used in many products all over the world. Petra Manufacturing Company is the world's oldest fabricator of PVC. He introduced Velcro, a Swiss product, into the United States. There were other original and creative products introduced during his 50 years with Petra, 25 as President and CEO. Bud will be remembered as an entrepreneur, sportsman and philanthropist with an incredible sense of humor and an amazing outlook on life. Most important was his commitment to his family, friends and children. He is predeceased by his wife Bettye, nee Stubbs and survived by his children, Norman and Ronna (Dana Mikstay) Hoffberg. A private family interment will be held at Westlawn Cemetery on Friday. A Celebration of Life will be take place on Sunday 3PM at Three Crowns Park, 2323 McDaniel, Evanston, IL 60201. In lieu of flowers please consider the Three Crowns Foundation, https://www.threecrownspark.org/giving/#foundation. For visitation information, please contact Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019