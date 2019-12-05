Home

Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-3009
Jerome J. Conn


1937 - 2019
Jerome J. Conn Obituary
Jerome "Jerry" J. Conn, 82, passed away on Thurs. Nov. 28, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. He was born July 7, 1937 in Chicago, was formerly of Wheaton, living in Gurnee for the past 6 years. He was a graduate of Weber High School in Chicago and took classes from both DePaul University and Brigham Young University for accounting. Jerry was a Sgt. E-5 in the US Army from 1960 – 1962. Jerry retired as a CPA, working until he was 80. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, loved his family, was an active booster parent at Wheaton Central High School for 12 years and loved his Chicago sports, especially the Cubs, Bears, and Blackhawks. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Patricia Conn; 3 children, Jacqueline (Sheldon) Ripson, Sherri Rukes and Eric (Lynn) Conn; 4 grandchildren, Madison, Joseph, Nicholas and Joshua; and many nieces, nephews and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Florian and Clara, and by his brother Florian Conn.

Visitation will be from Noon to 3 pm Sunday, December 8, 2019 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville. Visitation will start at 8:30 am with prayers beginning at 9 am at the funeral home Monday and proceed to Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 135 S. Milwaukee Ave. Lake Villa for funeral mass at 10 am. Entombment will follow at Ascension Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019
