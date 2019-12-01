|
|
Jerome 'Jerry' James Sacheck, 90, passed away on November 27, 2019. He leaves Lorraine, his wife of 69 years, and five children, Norine (David) Rosen, Lynn Michalak, Elizabeth (Norm) Alexander, Randy (Barb) Sacheck and Neal Sacheck; five grandchildren, Philip (Sharla) Rosen, Ellyn Michalak, Lesley LaVine, Lauren Michalak and Grace Alexander; and brother Irwin; he was preceded in death by his brother George. Visitation will be at Grove Memorial Chapel, 1199 S. Arlington Hts. Rd., Elk Grove Village on Monday, Dec 2, from 2-8 pm, and Funeral Mass at St. Julian Eymard Church, 601 Biesterfield Rd., Elk Grove Village on Tuesday, Dec 3 at 10:30 am. Interment at St. Michael Cemetery, Palatine. For more info, 847-640-0566 or grovememorialchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019