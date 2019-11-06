|
Jerome James Niemann; beloved husband of the late Joyce; loving father of Robert (Sherril) and Nichole Niemann D'Aprile; beloved partner of Loretta Keating; proud grandfather of Danielle (Kevin) Dunne, Nicholas & Cale Niemann and Joyce, Thomas, Anna Nichole, & William D'Aprile. Visitation 4 to 8 pm Fri., November 8 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family & friends will gather for prayers at 10:15 am on Sat., November 9 at the funeral home, followed by a procession to St. John of the Cross, Western Springs for 11 am Mass. Interment private. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 6, 2019