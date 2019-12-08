|
|
Jerome L. Blair, age 81; beloved husband of Leslie Blair; cherished and loving father of Alexandra Blair and Weston Blair Outlaw; revered brother of David Blair. Jerome passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 in Chicago. He was born in Cleveland, OH to the late Richard and Marjorie Lefkovitz and was a long-time resident of Chicago. Service Tuesday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where entombment will follow. Contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Drive; Chicago, IL 60632, chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019