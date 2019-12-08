Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum
7801 W. Montrose Avenue
Norridge, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Blair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome L. Blair

Add a Memory
Jerome L. Blair Obituary
Jerome L. Blair, age 81; beloved husband of Leslie Blair; cherished and loving father of Alexandra Blair and Weston Blair Outlaw; revered brother of David Blair. Jerome passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019 in Chicago. He was born in Cleveland, OH to the late Richard and Marjorie Lefkovitz and was a long-time resident of Chicago. Service Tuesday 11am in the chapel of Westlawn Cemetery and Mausoleum, 7801 W. Montrose Avenue, Norridge, where entombment will follow. Contributions may be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W. Ann Lurie Drive; Chicago, IL 60632, chicagosfoodbank.org. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
Read more