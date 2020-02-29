|
Dr. Jerome L. Rosen, 88. Beloved husband of Pingping; devoted father of Mark, Sam, and Millie Rosen; proud grandfather of Serge Rosen; loving brother of Barbara (Paul) Stravitz; caring uncle of Steven (Michelle) Stravitz, Andrew (Helena) Stravitz, and Susan (John) Creech. Dr. Rosen was a physics professor for over 40 years, a valued member of the faculty at Northwestern University. He was a fellow of the American Physics Society and mentored over 20 PhD students in their careers. Funeral service Sunday, March 1, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Celebration of Life to follow at the Northwestern University Technological Institute. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020