Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
(847) 256-5700
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
View Map

Jerome L. Rosen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome L. Rosen Obituary
Dr. Jerome L. Rosen, 88. Beloved husband of Pingping; devoted father of Mark, Sam, and Millie Rosen; proud grandfather of Serge Rosen; loving brother of Barbara (Paul) Stravitz; caring uncle of Steven (Michelle) Stravitz, Andrew (Helena) Stravitz, and Susan (John) Creech. Dr. Rosen was a physics professor for over 40 years, a valued member of the faculty at Northwestern University. He was a fellow of the American Physics Society and mentored over 20 PhD students in their careers. Funeral service Sunday, March 1, 11 AM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Celebration of Life to follow at the Northwestern University Technological Institute. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jewish United Fund, www.juf.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
Download Now