Jerome Lane Hasselson passed away on April 18, 2019 at his home in Austin, TX. He was born October 10, 1954 in Chicago, IL. He is survived by his daughter Marilyn, his son Elliot, his mother Bella (father, the late Leonard), his two sisters Andrea (Marshall) Fisher, & Phyllis (the late Rabbi Abe) Rine, and many other family members and friends. Jerry will be remembered as a friendly man with a positive disposition, and for his ongoing interest to continue learning and exploring ideas throughout his life.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2019
