Lipka , Jerome 'Jerry' Jerome "Jerry" Lipka, age 84, of Skokie, stockbroker for over 50 years with David A. Noyes & Company, beloved husband and best friend for 56 years of the late Gail, nee Zelden; loving father of Charles Lipka, Karen Lipka, and Susan (Jason Saltzman) Lipka; adored grandpa of Jess, Ben, Chad, and Amber; devoted son of the late Harry and the late Yetta Lipka; cherished brother of the late Irwin (Marcia) Lipka; dear brother-in-law of the late Jerome (late Janice) Zelden; treasured uncle and friend to many. Service Wednesday, 12 Noon, at The Chapel, 195 N. Buffalo Grove Rd., Buffalo Grove (1 blk N. of Lake Cook Rd.). Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Jewish United Fund, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606 www.juf.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group, www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com (847) 478-1600.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 17, 2019