Jerome M. Gaydusek, age 78 of Bolingbrook, formerly of Brookfield. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Helenka E. Gaydusek, nee Prager, fond father of Karole (Phil Arnone) Gaydusek and James (Sandra) Gaydusek; step grandfather of Jackie Hanson, Philip (Adrienne) Arnone III, Ryan Arnone; deda of Jadalyn Dawn Hanson and Giovanna Rae Arnone; brother of John (the late Eleanor) Gaydusek and Judy (Walter) Cudecki; uncle, cousin and friend to many. Visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Hitzeman Funeral Home, Ltd., 9445 W. 31st Street, Brookfield, IL 60513. Lying in State Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church, 250 Woodside Road, Riverside, IL 60546. Service 10 a.m. Interment Bohemian National Cemetery Masaryk Mausoleum. Jerry was a 34 year employee of William Wrigley Jr. Company, Machine Construction Department. President of CSA Fraternal Life Lodge, Du Page Pioneers/Edison #409; Treasurer of Cultural Division of District Council #12 and Delegate of District Council #12. Longtime "Wednesday Volunteer" of the Bohemian National Cemetery; Board of Directors of Friends of Bohemian National Cemetery and Co-Chair of Special Projects. Jerry was a Jack of all trades, Master of Some! Jerry could fix anything and after retirement lived by the belief of: he got up in the morning with nothing to do and went to bed at night not getting it all done. Memorials appreciated to Sts. Peter and Paul Lutheran Church or the Amita Health Cancer Institute Hinsdale, 1 Salt Creek Ln., Hinsdale, IL 60521. Information 708-485-2000 or www.HitzemanFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020