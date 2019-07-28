|
Jerome M. Smoot, age 92. Of Chicago. At rest July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Alice nee Turminski. Loving father of Deborah (Ben) Grudzien, Michael (Sheila) and the late Susan (Dean) Nowicki. Proud grandfather of Brett (Stephanie) Grudzien, Mark (Karen) Grudzien, Kimberly Nowicki, Robert (Fiancé Rachel) Nowicki, Matthew Smoot, Bryan (Nancy) Smoot and Ella Smoot. Cherished great-grandfather of Calvin Grudzien, Alexandra Grudzien and Margaret Grudzien. Dearest brother of Adele (The late Ed) Ziemba and Robert (Geraldine) Smoot. Fond uncle of many and dear friend to all. Funeral Monday, July 29th at 9:30 a.m. from Ridge Funeral Home 6620 W. Archer Ave. Chicago Il. 60638 to St. Daniel the Prophet Church Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation Sunday July 28th, 2019 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
