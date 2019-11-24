|
JEROME "JERRY" MALLER
Loving husband of the late Ruthie, nee Horrell. Cherished father of Robert Maller, Susan Maller and David Maller. Adored grandfather of Michael and Joseph Maller. Dear brother of Marvin (Gaile) Maller. Services Monday 1 PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals Chapel 195 N. Buffalo Grove Road (One block north of Lake Cook Road) Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. Memorials in his memory to JUF, www.juf.org would be appreciated. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals-Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
