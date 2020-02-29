|
83, was born in Chicago, IL on June 24, 1936. Passed in Goodyear, AZ on February 23, 2020. Jerome graduated from the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Pharmacy in 1958, after which he was a dedicated Pharmacist serving the community for over 50 years, including leading a mentorship program at CVS. In both 2009 and 2010, Jerry received the Paragon Award from CVS, which recognizes the company's best and brightest, and is the highest honor a colleague can achieve within the company and is reserved for individuals who make remarkable contributions on the job or in their community.
In addition to being a Pharmacist, Jerry was also a dedicated foster parent and advocate for foster care in Illinois for over 30 years, adopting seven children and fostering over 100 children in his home. In 2002, alongside his wife Adrienne, Jerry was recognized by President George W. Bush for being outstanding foster parents and in 2010 received the Adoption Excellence Award from the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents Harry Welenc and Bernice Nowosielki, his son Carl, and wife Adrienne, and daughter-in-law Diane. Jerry is survived by his wife Carol, sons Jay (Kathy), Barry(Rosanne), Daughter Cathy(Ken), Son Greg, Daughters Sue, Amanda, and sons Brian and Tony, 19 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to www.malamuterescue.org in Jerry's name.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 29, 2020