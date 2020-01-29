Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno Funeral Home
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:15 AM
Salerno Funeral Home
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church
Loving father of Jeffrey (Angela) Mytych, Gregory (Jessica) Mytych, and Glenn (Jessica) Mytych; cherished grandfather of Amanda, Emily, Glenn Ryan, and Alexa; loving uncle, cousin, and friend of many. Preceded in death by his wife, the late Doris Mytych. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31st, at 9:15am from Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapel, 450 West Lake Street, Roselle, Illinois 60172, to St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church for a funeral mass at 10:00am. Interment private. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30th, from 3:00pm to 9:00pm at Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapel. For more information, please call (773) 586-7900 or visit www.ridgefh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 29, 2020
