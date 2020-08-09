1/1
Jerome P. Maroney
Jerome P. Maroney, age 96, beloved husband of the late Ritamae, nee Miles; loving father of Diane (Bob) Merna, Judy (Doug) Lipke, Carol (Mick) Kelly and Jack Maroney; proud grandfather of Jeannie (Kyle), Mike (Mary Kate), D.J. (Abbey), Bridget, Dan (Megan) and Casey; cherished great-grandfather of 11. Funeral Services and Interment are Private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Thomas Hospice, 119 E Ogden Ave #111, Hinsdale, IL 60521. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Gibbons Family
