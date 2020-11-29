.Jerome P. O'Connor (Jerry) of Glenview, age 88 passed peacefully into eternal life November 25, 2020. Born to Crescent O'Connor and Bernice Sewell in Chicago, Illinois. Beloved husband to the late Dolores "Lorry" Hagedorn O'Connor, loving brother of Mary A. O'Connor of Palo Alto, CA, the late Dr. Joseph (the late Jane) of Glenview, the late Dr. Paul (Pam) of Oshkosh, WI, the late Denis Michael (the late Ann) of Bradenton, FL, cherished uncle to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Funeral Mass Saturday December 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation
, P.O. Box 5014 Hegerstown, MD 21741. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.