Jerome Robert Kerr, 87, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in Libertyville, IL. He was born Nov. 14, 1932 in Chicago, attended Sullivan HS, worked in transportation sales for most of his life, and had an amazing aptitude for directions, never needing a map. If anyone was lost, they only needed to tell him the intersection where they were and he'd be able to get them to their destination from memory. During his retirement, he worked 4 days a week driving employees to and from Lambs Farm. He even learned sign language to communicate with those employees who could not hear. Jerry loved the Cubs and anything with a motor, steering wheel, and peddles, and a good scotch on the rocks. He once owned a Kawasaki Dealership and enjoyed fishing, water skiing, racing cars, current events, pork egg foo young on Christmas Eve, and poker Monday with his buddies at Brookdale. He especially loved his family, prayed for us every night, and never hung up the phone without saying "I love you."
Surviving are his daughters, Debra A. (John Steven) Kelso and Jacqueline R. (Randall J.) Schlosser; 7 Grandchildren, John Isaac (Leah) Kelso, Patrick B. Kelso, Edwin E. Kelso, Katherine E. Kelso, Joseph R. Schlosser, Johnathan R. Schlosser and Jacqueline R. Schlosser; his great granddaughter Harper Rose Kelso; brother Kenneth (Marie) Kerr, Sister-in-law Carol Kerr and many nieces and nephews, including his "favorite guy", Norm.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harriett nee Skudlarski and Richard Ambrose Kerr, brothers Donald, Norman, Thomas, and Ronald, wife Gwendolyn Wiedman in 2018 and by his dear friend Natalie Prislyn.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, Dec. 26 at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville and for one hour prior to mass at the church. Funeral mass will be held at 11 am Friday, Dec. 27 at St. Patrick Church (new church) 950 W. Everett Road, Lake Forest. Interment will follow at Lake Forest Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the . Info: 847-362-3009, or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019