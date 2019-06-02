Home

Jerome S. Wisner Obituary
Jerome S. Wisner, age 83, of LaGrange. Loving husband of 55 years to Edwardine; devoted father of James (Denise), late Robert (Cindy) and Daniel Wisner; cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Katelynn, Michael, Madison, Jonathan, and Lauren. Visitation 5 to 8pm Monday, June 3 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends to gather Tuesday, June 4 at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange for Mass at 11am. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
