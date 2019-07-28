Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry A. Thomas


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry A. Thomas Obituary
Jerald (Jerry) Anthony Thomas, loving father and grandfather, passed away July 26, 2019. A longtime resident of Aurora, Jerry was born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 16, 1942 to Ronald P. Thomas and Arveda (Rogers) Thomas. His family moved to Aurora in the early 1950s when his father came to study at Aurora College on the GI Bill, starting Jerry's long relationship with the city of Aurora and Aurora University, where he ultimately graduated in 1964.

A gifted athlete, Jerry made a career of coaching and teaching. After marrying Hattie Shaw Narron (deceased 1984), Jerry started his teaching career in Geneva School District in 1964. This began his lifelong love for coaching and developing athletic programs that allowed him to enrich young peoples' lives, many of whom have recognized him not only as a coach, but as a lifelong friend and mentor. Jerry became a full-time tennis instructor at the Aurora Tennis Club in 1976; then, in 1978, became the Head Tennis Pro at the Aurora Country Club, where he served for the next 30 years. Jerry also served as the Men's and Women's Head Tennis Coach at Aurora University for 10 years from 1986-1997.

Jerry is survived by his four children, Jay, Jeff (Stacy), Julia (Adam) Camp, and Melissa (Matt) Noble; his ten grandchildren, Reghan and Nolan (Thomas), Claire and Andrew (Thomas), Olivia, Emma, and Evan (Camp), and Sophia, Alexis, and Mason (Noble). He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Kathy (2016); his first wife Hattie (1984) as well as his wife of 30 years Paula (Mueller) Thomas, who died in December of 2018.

Jerry will forever be remembered for his love of his family, his dogs, his country music, and the University of West Virginia athletics (nobody would wager which came first in his heart). He loved shopping at farmer's markets and rummaging through antique stores and flea markets. A would-be beach bum, Jerry loved life in his shorts and flip flops - carefree and looking for the next ray of sunshine. Whether fishing, cooking, gardening, or just hanging out with friends, JT loved nothing more than friends around a table, a good meal, and a drink in his hand.

Visitation will take place from 10 A.M. until the start of a memorial service at 12 P.M. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora.

In lieu of gifts or flowers, Jerry asked that any donations be made to the .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 28 to Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now