|
|
Jerry Berez, age 83 of Plano, TX formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband and best friend of 56 years of Dorothy(Katz); loving father of Barbra and Tracy; adored Papa of Ashlee; devoted son of the late Theodore and Lena Berez; cherished brother of the late Ernie Berez and the late sister of Adelle Kornick. Former U.S. Marine and a great friend to many. Graveside Services will be Friday, May 31 at Restland Memorial Park Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . https://www.kidney.org/support?sidebar=DonateNowButton
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019