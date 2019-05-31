Home

More Obituaries for Jerry Berez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Berez

Jerry Berez Obituary
Jerry Berez, age 83 of Plano, TX formerly of Chicago, IL. Beloved husband and best friend of 56 years of Dorothy(Katz); loving father of Barbra and Tracy; adored Papa of Ashlee; devoted son of the late Theodore and Lena Berez; cherished brother of the late Ernie Berez and the late sister of Adelle Kornick. Former U.S. Marine and a great friend to many. Graveside Services will be Friday, May 31 at Restland Memorial Park Dallas, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . https://www.kidney.org/support?sidebar=DonateNowButton
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 31, 2019
