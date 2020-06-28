Col. Jerry C. Wulf
Col. Jerry C. Wulf, USMC (Ret.), June 23, 2020, age 90. Late of Chicago. Beloved husband of Patricia R. Wulf, nee Rose. Dear father of Lauren (Bob Kross) Wulf and Kirk (Mary) Wulf. Cherished grandfather of Nicholas and Jackson Wulf. Former Superintendent of U.S. Steel South Works. Marine Corps Veteran having served in the Korean War and Vietnam War. Founder of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation in Chicago. Services will be private. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Memorials to the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation www.mcsf.org would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or info@tews-ryanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
Kirk, Im so sorry for your loss. Your father sounded like a great man, and what an honor to be buried at Arlington. Prayers to you and your family during this difficult time. Mark and Julie Hiskes
Julie Hiskes
Friend
