Jerry Egelund Andersen, 88, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. He was Born September 22, 1930 to Elsa and Christian Andersen. Jerry was the beloved husband of Shirley J Andersen, nee Gustafson for 68 years. Loving father of Neil (Cynthia) Andersen and Jill (Robert) Bloom. Grandfather of Alex (Mary) Bloom and Abby (Nate) Talley. Great grandfather of Miles Andersen Bloom and Caroline James Bloom. Brother of Karen Margrethe Heggem. Jerry served our country in the Air Force and was stationed in France for two years. He retired after many years from Insured Credit Services. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11:00 AM with a family visitation beginning at 10:00 AM at Edison Park Lutheran Church, 6626 N. Oliphant (at Avondale) in Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers memorials can be sent to Edison Park Lutheran Church or the Danish Home of Chicago.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019