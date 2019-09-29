|
|
Jerry Frank Staroba, 85, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, passed away on August 25, 2019 in Arlington, VA, from colon cancer. He was born on January 30, 1934 in Chicago to the late Frank and Anna (Tethal) Staroba. Jerry graduated from Gage Park High School in 1952, and served as a Light Weapons Infantryman in the Army from 1956–58 in Germany. He received his B.A. in Mathematics from DePaul University in 1963, then went on to become a nuclear physicist at Argonne National Laboratory until his retirement. He then pursued his many interests of gardening, traveling, Civil War history, and Czech culture. He also enjoyed relaxing on the shore of Lake Leelanau, MI. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Van Winkle) Staroba. He is survived by his daughter, Julie Ann (Brian) Detter, his grandchildren Katherine and Garrett Detter, his sister, Josephine Pleva, and several nieces and nephews. He will be laid to rest at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
