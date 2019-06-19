|
Gray , Jerry Jerry Gray age 61 of Gary, Indiana was granted eternal rest on Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Fred Gray, brothers, Reggie Gray, Fred Gray Jr, and sister Vanessa Gray Carter. He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Daisy Gray of Gary; daughter, Krystal Lowe and grandson, Rahan Jones of Fishers, IN; 4 brothers, Timothy (Rolan) Gray of Chicago, Quincy Gray of Gary, Kevin (Connie) Gray of New Orleans and Waymon Gray of Chicago; sister Sharon (James) Cherry of County Club Hills, IL, special caretaker Brother/Cousin Sheldon (Bertha) Thompson of Gary, IN; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
