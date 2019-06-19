Home

Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W 15th Ave
Gary, IN 46404
(219) 885-5529
Wake
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W. 15Th Ave
Gary, IN
Funeral
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Powell-Coleman Funeral Home
3200 W. 15Th Ave
Gary, IN
Gray , Jerry Jerry Gray age 61 of Gary, Indiana was granted eternal rest on Tuesday June 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by father, Fred Gray, brothers, Reggie Gray, Fred Gray Jr, and sister Vanessa Gray Carter. He leaves to cherish his memories mother, Daisy Gray of Gary; daughter, Krystal Lowe and grandson, Rahan Jones of Fishers, IN; 4 brothers, Timothy (Rolan) Gray of Chicago, Quincy Gray of Gary, Kevin (Connie) Gray of New Orleans and Waymon Gray of Chicago; sister Sharon (James) Cherry of County Club Hills, IL, special caretaker Brother/Cousin Sheldon (Bertha) Thompson of Gary, IN; and a host of other relatives and friends. Wake Thursday, June 20, 2019 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral 11:00 a.m. all services at Powell-Coleman Funeral Home 3200 W. 15Th Ave Gary,In. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Hobart,In. Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 19, 2019
